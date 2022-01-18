The following is a release from RiverStone Health:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two more Yellowstone County residents died on Monday and Tuesday of COVID-19 related illness. Including those deaths, 490 county residents have succumbed to the pandemic virus.

The latest victims are:

· A man in his 70s, who was vaccinated.

· A man in his 90s who was not vaccinated.

Both men had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Both died in a Billings hospital.

On Tuesday, Billings hospitals had 63 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 19 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 13 were in ICU and nine were on ventilators. Statewide, 236 Montanans were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 illness, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in the past two weeks in Montana. On Tuesday, the Montana DPHHS said that 3,924 new cases have been reported statewide since Friday.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older:

· Thursday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

· Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – noon at Petro Theater, Montana State University Billings, 1500 University Dr.

· Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at City College Tech Building, 3803 Central Ave.

· Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations also can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382. Vaccination also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.