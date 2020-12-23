BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking 156 total deaths in the county.

A release from RiverStone Health says a woman in her 30s passed away at a hospital in Billings Monday, and a man in his 80s passed away at a hospital in Billings Tuesday.

“Far too many families are spending the holidays this year without someone they love,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in a release. “We encourage those families and friends to take time for themselves. Allow yourself to grieve.”