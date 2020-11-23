BILLINGS, Mont. – On Monday, RiverStone Health reported two more Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19 related illness.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, a woman in her 80s passed away, and on Friday, Nov. 20, a man in his 60s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their families, RiverStone Health says it will not release further information.

RiverStone Health is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to reconcile its numbers. On Monday, the state COVID-19 tracking map showed 113 total deaths in Yellowstone County. RiverStone Health data totals 114 deaths in the county.

“Words of comfort fall short as we report two more community members lost to this pandemic,” said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I offer my deepest sympathy to their families and friends.”

“As we start Thanksgiving week, it’s more important than ever to take precautions to reduce the spread of this virus, so that fewer people will get sick and fewer lives will be taken by COVID-19,” Felton said. “Please help slow the infection rate by staying home as much as possible, keeping your distance from people who don’t live with you, wearing a mask to protect yourself and others, and washing your hands often.”

To date, 10,204 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19.