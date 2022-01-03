BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county's total COVID death count to 480.

A release from RiverStone Health said a man in his 70s died at a Billings hospital Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 and a woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital Saturday, Jan. 1. Both individuals were unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

RiverStone Health said on Monday Billings hospitals were caring for 42 COVID-19 patients, 34 of those were not vaccinated and eight were vaccinated. Nineteen of those patients were in the ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

RiverStone Health has postponed scheduled upcoming at-home COVID-19 testing kit giveaways. They said all testing kits were handed out Monday. The county has requested more testing kits from the state, but their arrival is to be determined.

Updates on the testing kit arrivals will be posted on RiverStone Health's website and Facebook page.