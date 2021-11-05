BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The total COVID-19 death toll in Yellowstone County is now at 416.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, both deaths happened at Billings hospitals Thursday and both had underlying health conditions, both were unvaccinated. They were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

RiverStone Health said Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were collectively treating 34 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 26 were on ventilators. Out of the 113 total patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, 87 were unvaccinated.

The following are upcoming free COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics:

· Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

· Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

· November 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 18, 4-6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· November 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· December 2, 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

· December 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. in the four-story building.

· December 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th S.t, in the four-story building.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and medical clinics, including pediatric practices.