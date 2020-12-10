BILLINGS - Yellowstone County public health officials are reporting two COVID-19 deaths in the county Thursday.

A release from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, says a woman in her 50s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Monday, Dec. 7. The second death was a man in his 70s at a Yellowstone County hospital Tuesday, Dec. 8, RiverStone Health reports.

RiverStone Health will not release any more details regarding the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I hope that the care and love of those surrounding them bring comfort and peace while they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“Deaths occurring in the holiday season are especially painful and losing loved ones to COVID-19 is even more tragic. While there is a safe and effective vaccine on the way, it doesn’t come soon enough for the nearly 290,000 American families that have lost loved ones throughout the pandemic. While we wait for vaccine to become more plentiful, we must continue to help prevent more illness and death by wearing masks, maintaining our distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when ill,” Felton added.

As of Thursday, 129 people in Yellowstone County have died due to COVID-19 complications.

"RiverStone Health continues to work with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to reconcile discrepancies with the total number of deaths reported for Yellowstone County," RiverStone Health writes in their release.