BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting two COVID-19 deaths in the county Thursday.

These COVID-19 deaths mark 124 total in Yellowstone County.

RiverStone Health says a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s both died at a Billings hospital Wednesday, Dec. 2.

RiverStone Health will not release any further details to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“This holiday season will be sorrowful for the families of these Yellowstone County men and for the families of 122 other county residents who have died this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO said. “I offer them my deepest sympathy.”

“I ask everyone to help slow the spread of this highly contagious virus that has sent unprecedented numbers of patients to our local hospitals,” Felton said.