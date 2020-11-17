BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting two COVID-19 deaths of county residents Tuesday.

These COVID-19 deaths mark 105 total in Yellowstone County.

According to Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, a man in his 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday. A woman also in her 60s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Monday.

RiverStone Health will not share any further details on the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

“I hope that my thoughts and prayers will support the deceased’s families and friends during this difficult time,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in the release.

“For weeks, national experts have been predicting that the COVID-19 pandemic’s darkest days lie ahead. We have already lost more lives than we can bear and I fear that more Yellowstone County residents, more Montanans and more Americans will succumb to this virus if each of us does not heed the simple COVID-19 prevention measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when ill,” Felton added.