BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health, the public health agency in Yellowstone County, has reported the first death of an individual in Yellowstone Country from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

This death is the tenth attributed to COVID-19 in Montana.

RiverStone Health says a man in his 50s died in a Yellowstone County hospital Friday, April 17. To protect the privacy of the individual and family members, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.

"This is a tragic loss of life from a truly horrible disease to which none of us have any immunity," said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President/CEO of RiverStone Health. "On behalf of all of us in the community, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family."