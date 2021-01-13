BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday, marking 172 total in the county.

According to the release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 90s died at a long-term care facility Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones to this pandemic,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer, said in the release. “Even as safe, effective vaccine supplies are starting to arrive in our county, everyone must keep taking precautions against spreading the virus: Watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.”

Sixty people in Yellowstone County have been in the hospital this week, RiverStone Health reported, even though the county is experiencing a decrease in hospitalizations.