BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, marking 171 total in the county.

County health officials at RiverStone Health wrote in a release a man in his 70s died at a Billings hospital Monday.

According to RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were treating a total of 63 COVID-19 patients and 10 were in need of ventilators as of Tuesday.

“The pandemic continues to take a terrible toll on our community,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in a release. “I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of this latest victim of COVID-19.”