BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday, marking and 165 total in the county.

RiverStone Health wrote in a release, a man in his 70s died at a Billings hospital Sunday.

This is the first reported death of 2021 in Yellowstone County.

“I offer my condolences to the family and friends of this community member,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “Our local hospitals and public health staff are seeing fewer new cases of COVID-19 than they did in November, but the pandemic continues to take a tragic toll in our community. Until everyone has access to safe, effective vaccines, we must each do our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones by slowing the spread of this contagious virus.”