BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting 15 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county Tuesday.

According to a release from Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, these deaths happened between Sept. 22 through Dec. 3. RiverStone Health writes did not receive these death reports until last week.

"After reviewing more than 300 case reports the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services sent last week, RiverStone Health has determined that 15 of those cases involved deaths that had not been previously reported to the public," RiverStone Health's release states.

RiverStone Health is reporting the following COVID-19 deaths in their release:

A woman in her 80s who died on September 22. A woman in her 80s who died on September 23. A man in his 50s who died on October 8. A woman in her 70s who died on October 13. A man in his 60s who died on October 24. A woman in her 70s who died on October 29. A woman in her 80s who died on October 30. A man in his 90s who died on November 5. A man in his 60s who died on November 8. A woman in her 90s who died on November 17. A woman in her 80s who died on November 28. A woman in her 70s who died on November 28. A man in his 80s who died on December 1. A man in his 80s who died on December 2. A woman in her 80s who died on December 3.

According to RiverStone Health, all of the individuals passed away in hospitals -- some lived in nearby nursing homes, longterm care facilities or private residences.

“The loss of life in this pandemic is terrible and shocking,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release. “Our hearts go out to all the families, friends and coworkers of our Yellowstone County neighbors who have died.”

As of Tuesday, 144 total people in Yellowstone County have died due to COVID-19 complications.