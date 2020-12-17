BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health reported an additional COVID-19 related death in the county Thursday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 70s passed away at a hospital in Billings Tuesday, Dec. 15.

RiverStone Health records indicate 146 total people have died and in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19 complications -- 12 of those deaths occurred in the first 15 days of December.

“I extend condolences to the family and friends of the Yellowstone County man who passed away Tuesday,” John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO, said in the release.

“Each COVID-19 death reminds us that we must remain vigilant -- even though the first doses of a vaccine have arrived in Yellowstone County,” Felton said. “It will be months before there is enough vaccine to protect all of us. Until most of us have received safe, effective vaccinations, everyone should keep taking basic, personal precautions to slow the virus spread.”