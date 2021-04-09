BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting they have been notified of 13 residents who died of COVID-19 over the winter.

“I am saddened to learn that 13 more of our neighbors passed away and that 13 more families have been grieving pandemic victims,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “With vaccinations now widely available and continued precautions of handwashing, distancing and masking, I am hopeful that we can prevent serious illness and death going forward.”

The cases were identified by officials with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in Helena through death certificate review that showed COVID-19 was a cause of death.

RiverStone Health said in a release that reconciliation of death records is an ongoing process at the state and local level, and that they and the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office have been working closely to avoid delays in notification of death due to COVID-19. All the Yellowstone County deaths reported by the state this week occurred before RiverStone Health and the clerk’s office had their process in place.

According to RiverStone Health, DPHHS plans to notify Yellowstone County weekly of death record reconciliations so there should be fewer reported all at once.

DPHHS has sent RiverStone death certificates for 11 of these individuals whose deaths are being reflected Friday on the state COVID-19 map:

A man in his 80s who died November 11, 2020, in a long-term care facility.

A woman in her 90s who died on December 1, 2020, at a long-term care facility.

A man in his 80s who died on January 10, 2021, at an assisted living facility.

A woman in her 60s who died on January 18 at a hospital.

A man in his 60s who died on January 19, 2021, at home.

A women in her 70s who died on January 20, 2021, in an assisted living facility.

A woman in her 80s who died on January 21, 2021, in an assisted living facility.

A woman in her 70s who died on January 22, 2021, at a hospital.

A man in his 80s who died on January 23, 2021, at an assisted living facility.

A man in his 50s who died on February 6, 2021, in a hospital.

A woman in her 60s who died on February 14, 2021, in an assisted living facility.