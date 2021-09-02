BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting that 12 Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 in August, making it the deadliest since February.

Since April 2020, Yellowstone County has lost 297 residents to the pandemic.

The latest death report was sent to RiverStone Health after a review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk’s Office.

A woman in her 80s passed away on Aug. 25 at an elder care facility in Yellowstone County. She had been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“We grieve the loss of another Yellowstone County neighbor to this pandemic and offer deepest condolences to her family,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

“Vaccination is the most effective protection we have against COVID-19 illness and death, but no vaccine is 100% effective, especially for people with significant underlying health conditions,” Felton said. “That’s why it is so important for everyone who is age 12 and older to get vaccinated. The vaccines prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 in most people and also greatly reduce the risk of vaccinated people spreading the virus to others.”

RiverStone Health is offering first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).

Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, in the four-story building.

Individuals may also make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Call 247-3382.