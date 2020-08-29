BILLINGS- A Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness RiverStone Health reports.

The man was in his 90s and passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

More information will not be released by the health department to protect the privacy of the deceased and his family.

“This morning a family woke up without a husband, father, grandfather, brother or uncle for the first time due to COVID-19. I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and hope their grief lessens over time,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.