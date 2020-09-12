BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting another Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness.

A man in his 40s passed away Thursday, September 10 at a Yellowstone County hospital.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Every loss of life to this disease is tragic and I hope that as a community we will resolve to do more to prevent additional illness and death due to COVID-19.”

According to RiverStone Health, to date, 2,457 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 51 have died.