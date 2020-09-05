BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting a woman in her 50s passed away at a hospital in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19 related illness.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, the death is reflected on the Saturday, September 5 state COVID-19 tracking map.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this Yellowstone County resident who lost her life to this highly contagious new disease,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

“The terrible loss of life reminds us to be vigilant against this virus,” Felton said. “As we start the Labor Day holiday weekend, please remember to keep your distance (at least six feet) from people not in your household, wear a face covering when you are in public indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.”

As of the writing of this article, 2,239 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 47 have died.