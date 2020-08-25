BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials at RiverStone Health are reporting five COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in in his 90s died at a Yellowstone County senior residential facility Wednesday, July 29.

A man in in his 80s died at a senior residential facility Friday, July 31.

A woman in her 80s died at her home Saturday, Aug. 1.

A man in his 60s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Saturday, Aug. 15.

A woman in her 80s died at Canyon Creek Memory Care Saturday, Aug. 22, marking the facility's seventeenth COVID-19 death.

RiverStone Health will not share any additional information out respect for the privacy of the deceased and their families.

“The toll of COVID-19 continues to weigh heavily on our community. We hope that the sorrow and heartache of the deceased’s families and friends soon gives way to comfort and peace,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO in the release.

All five deaths are counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 41 people have died in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19, RiverStone Health reports.