BILLINGS - Yellowstone County recorded the deaths of two more residents due to COVID, raising the pandemic death toll to 463, RiverStone Health reports.

A woman in her 70s died Monday at a local hospital. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. The second victim was a man in his 80s who died Nov. 29 at a local hospital. RiverStone reports he was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

On Monday, 184 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The number of hospitalized patients reportedly decreased recently, but hospitals in Glendive, Helena, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Bozeman, Great Falls and Billings still had critically ill COVID patients on ventilators.

In Billings on Tuesday, hospitals reportedly had 50 COVID in-patients, including 22 in ICU and 17 on ventilators. Of the 50 patients, RiverStone said in a release, 45 were not vaccinated.

Of county residents ages five and older, the DPHHS says 77,492 have been fully vaccinated. For those who are unvaccinated, RiverStone Health continues to offer free, walk-in vaccine clinics.

The following clinics are scheduled for December:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, including the opportunity to meet therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as five years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks must be worn at all COVID vaccine clinics. Those who are under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent before getting vaccinated.