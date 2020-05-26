Billings, MT – With deep sorrow, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, has reported a third death of an individual in Yellowstone County from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This is the 17th Montanan to die from COVID-19.

The death occurred on Monday, May 25. The woman, in her 80s, died in a Yellowstone County hospital. To protect the privacy of the individual and family members, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this woman’s family and friends,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “This death serves as a very unfortunate reminder about the seriousness of this pandemic. Our most vulnerable community members – elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions – are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease.”

To date, 88 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19.