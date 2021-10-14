BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the deaths of three more residents from COVID-19 related illness, elevating the pandemic death toll to 352, RiverStone Health reports.

So far this October, 18 residents have died from COVID-19.

A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s died on Wednesday in a Billings hospital. They were both fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The third victim was a man in his 90s who died Thursday in a Billings hospital. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 134 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday. Out the 134 patients, 119 had not been vaccinated.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, only 53% of all Yellowstone County residents ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They say the majority of people hospitalized this year and who have died from COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone eligilbe:

⦁ Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Friday, Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

At the clinics, you can receive your first, second and booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, along with the first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.