BILLINGS — The county's pandemic death toll now sits at 338 lives lost with the death of three more residents, RiverStone Health reports.

Two women in their 50s died in Billings hospitals on Monday. A woman in her 90s, who was a resident of an elder care facility, also died Monday in a local hospital. According to a release, all three women had not been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“We are reporting three more deaths on a day when 112 people still are hospitalized in Billings with COVID-19 related illness,” County Health Officer and RiverStone President and CEO John Felton said. “Ninety-three of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, a factor that increased their risk of severe illness.”

“While every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, it is concerning that fatal cases recently are being reported in younger ages,” Felton said. “According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, six Montanans in their 20s have died of COVID-19 related illness, along with 32 Montanans in their 30s, 60 Montanans in their 40s and 157 Montanans in their 50s.”

“The great majority of people who died had not been vaccinated against COVID-19,” Felton added.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals. To schedule an appointment, you should call your provider.

RiverStone is also hosting the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the public:

⦁ Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Oct. 11, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

If you choose to get vaccinated at one of the Billings Public Library clinics, you can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 406-657-8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.