BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the death of another resident due to COVID-19 and posted a daily record of 334 new cases on Thursday, with a record high of 2,054 cases awaiting investigation, RiverStone Health reports.

A woman in her 80s died Wednesday at a Billings hospital, increasing the pandemic death toll to 339 residents in total. The woman was fully vaccinated, RiverStone said, but had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reportedly had 118 COVID-19 in-patients on Thursday, including 96 who are unvaccinated.

Any one who receives a positive COVID-19 test will receive a letter from RiverStone Health with instructions for quarantine. Most cases will not be investigated, however, due to limited resources.

In an effort to slow the spread in schools, RiverStone said they are prioritizing investigations into positive COVID-19 test results for those age zero to 19.

“The high incidence of COVID-19 in our community warrants all of us to take precautions,” John Felton, county health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “First, I strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older to receive safe, effective vaccines that are readily available at local pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. Additionally, people age two and older should wear masks in public, indoor spaces. Everyone should try to avoid crowds and practice consistent, thorough handwashing. These steps will reduce your risk of getting infected with COVID-19.”

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

⦁ Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

⦁ Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.