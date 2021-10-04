BILLINGS - Yellowstone County recorded the death of another resident due to COVID-19, RiverStone Health reports.

A man in his 60s passed away at a Billings hospital on Monday. RiverStone Health said in a release he was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Also on Monday, there were 118 people hospitalized in Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare with COVID-19. Of the 118 people, 96 had not been vaccinated against the virus. The hospitals reported 27 COVID-19 patients in ICU, including 14 on ventilators.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” John Felton, the county health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health, said. “Each of us must do all that we can to prevent more cases of severe illness and death from COVID-19. These actions include vaccination, wearing masks in public spaces, maintaining distance and practicing good hand hygiene.”

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in clinics for anyone who still wants to get vaccinated:

Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27 th St., in the four-story building.

St., in the four-story building. Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Those who want to be vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 406-657-8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are also available at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals.

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.