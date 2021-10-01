BILLINGS - Throughout the month of September in Yellowstone County, 33 residents have died due to COVID-19. Since April 2020, 334 county residents have died from illness due to the coronavirus.

The latest was a woman in her 70s who died Thursday of COVID-19 related illness in a Billings hospital, RiverStone Health reports. She had not been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 116 COVID-19 inpatients on Friday, Oct. 1. Of the 116, 99 had not been vaccinated. Twenty-five COVID patients are in the ICU, including 14 on ventilators, the hospitals report.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the latest pandemic victim,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO for RiverStone Health, said. “Let this tragedy strengthen our resolve to prevent more cases of severe illness and death.

“Local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals have safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines available. Please call the location of your choice to find out if appointments are needed and get vaccinated if you aren’t already,” Felton said.

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in vaccination clinics:

⦁ Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montana State University Billing, Student Union Building, banquet rooms A and B.

⦁ Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

At the clinics, you can receive your first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, your first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who want to get vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 406-657-8281.

Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the vaccine clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are also available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.