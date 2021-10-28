BILLINGS - On Wednesday, a Yellowstone County woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital of COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports. The woman was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

In October, 46 county residents have died due to COVID-19, which adds up to more than one death every 36 hours. Overall, at least 403 residents have died due to the pandemic, as stated in a release.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent had 134 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, with 43 in ICU and 33 on ventilators. Of the 134 patients, 104 were not vaccinated.

The next free RiverStone Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 406-247-3382.

For more vaccine information, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

The test site is closed daily from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. Lab results will be provided to those tested within 48 hours.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close during inclement weather.