UPDATE AT 3:05 pm:

RiverStone Health gave an additional update Wednesday, saying the COVID-19 death toll is now 455.

Two additional Yellowstone County victims to die in a Billings hospital were reported as follows:

A man in his 50s who died on November 29. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s who died on November 29. He was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded additional resident COVID deaths raising the pandemic death toll to 453, RiverStone Health reports.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, nine county residents died due to COVID related illness. The Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder also identified two deaths in November.

The most recent victims died in a Billings hospital and include:

⦁ A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 24. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 20s who died on Nov. 25. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 25. He had underlying health conditions but was fully vaccinated, including having received a booster vaccination.

⦁ A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 25. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 27. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 27. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 70s who died on Nov. 27. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 70s who died on Nov. 27. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 28. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The two additional deaths identified through death certificate review are:

⦁ A woman in her 60s who died on Nov. 14. No information has been found on her vaccination status, but she did have underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 20. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings hospitals reportedly had 76 total COVID in-patients on Tuesday, with 26 in the ICU and 19 on ventilators. Of the 76 patients, 66 were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health continues to host free, walk-in COVID clinics throughout December. The following clinics are scheduled:

⦁ Dec. 2, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

⦁ Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

⦁ Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th in the four-story building.

⦁ Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

⦁ Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the four-story building.

Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination. All clinics offer the three U.S. approved COVID-19 vaccines.

This is the last week for the free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. The testing site is open Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.

For additional testing options, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org and look under “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.