BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the deaths of six residents over the weekend due to COVID related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

The total number of residents lost to the pandemic since April 2020 is 422.

All six residents died in Billings hospitals, according to a release. They had underlying medical conditions and include:

A man in his 60s died Friday. He was unvaccinated.

A man in his 80s died Saturday. He was vaccinated.

A man in his 50s died Saturday. He was vaccinated.

A man in his 70s died Saturday. He was vaccinated.

A man in his 60s died Sunday. He was unvaccinated.

A man in his 80s died Sunday. He was unvaccinated.

On Monday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported having 43 COVID patients in ICU with 21 on ventilators. Altogether there were 112 hospitalized COVID patients, including 94 who were unvaccinated.

In Montana, 508,944 residents (46%) have been vaccinated against COVID, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Efforts to combat coronavirus through free, walk-in vaccine clinics are being expanded. You can also get a COVID vaccine at local pharmacies and medical clinics, including pediatric practices.

The following clinics are being offered:

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Cedar Hall is an older, white stucco building on the southwest end of the fairgrounds midway. Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health are partnering to staff the Cedar Hall clinics.

Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

Nov. 18, 4-6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

Dec. 2, 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.

Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. in the four-story building.

Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th S.t, in the four-story building.

For the convenience of families with children, pediatric walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled on four Saturday mornings:

Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

Dec. 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent before receiving a COVID vaccine. Everyone receiving a vaccine is required to stay at least 15 minutes afterward for observation.

Drive-through COVID testing is also being offered at at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. It will be closed on Tuesdays, since staff will be assisting in the vaccine clinics at that time.

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare will continue to provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours. For a list of other testing sites in Yellowstone County, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org and click on the bar that says: “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close during inclement weather.