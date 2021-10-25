BILLINGS — Since April 2020. 400 Yellowstone County residents have now died from COVID-19, including six deaths reported on Monday.

RiverStone Health reports:

Two men in their 80s died on Oct. 23. Only one was vaccinated and they both had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s died on Oct. 23. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s died on Oct. 24. She was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s died on Oct. 24. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The sixth death recorded was identified through death certificate review at the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder's Office:

A man in his 90s died on Oct. 7 at a local long-term care facility. He was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 139 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday, including 107 who were unvaccinated, according to a release.

Of those patients, 47 were in ICU and 25 were on ventilators. Across the state, Montana hospitals had 447 COVID-19 inpatients on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“As we offer condolences to the families and friends of our neighbors whose lives have been cut short by COVID-19 illness, Yellowstone County continues to lead the state with the highest number of new cases, active cases and total deaths from this virus,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “Yet our county slightly trails the state average for people over age 12 getting safe and effective vaccinations. Please get vaccinated and encourage everyone you love to get vaccinated at your local pharmacy or medical clinic.”

RiverStone Health continues to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, along with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The following free, walk-in vaccine clinics are being held:

⦁ Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered by RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the St. Vincent parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily for staff lunch break.

Tests are available to people ages five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive.

Due to inclement weather, the outdoor testing site may be closed.