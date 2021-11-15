BILLINGS — On Monday, RiverStone Health received report of four additional resident deaths due to COVID related illness over the past four days and one who died on Oct. 25.

The death from October was identified through review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder's Office, according to a release.

All of the victims were not vaccinated and had underlying medical or health conditions. They died in a Billings hospital and include:

A woman in her 60s who died Oct. 25

A woman in her 70s who died Nov. 12

A man in his 50s who died Nov. 13

A woman in her 50s who died Nov. 14

A man in his 80s who died Nov. 15

Also, after completing the latest reconciliation of COVID death data, RiverStone Health has determined that seven deaths reported as COVID-related in 2020 cannot be attributed to the pandemic.

At some point, each of the seven residents were infected with COVID, but it was not included as a contributing factor on their death certificates. The residents died in October, November and December of 2020 before the COVID vaccine was available.

In subtracting those seven deaths and adding the five latest deaths, the death toll now sits at 429 residents.

St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic reportedly had 95 COVID in-patients on Monday, including 78 who were not vaccinated. A total of 22 patients were on ventilators, with 29 in the ICU.

RiverStone Health is continuing to host free, walk-in COVID clinics for children ages 5 and up and adults. The following clinics will be held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark this week:

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children's activities and certified therapy dogs



Masks must be worn during the walk-in clinics. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent before receiving a vaccine.