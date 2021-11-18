BILLINGS — Since April 2020, a total of 434 Yellowstone County residents have now died due to COVID-related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

Of those deaths, 25 occurred in the first 17 days of this month.

A woman in her 70s died at a Billings hospital Wednesday. RiverStone Health wrote in a release the woman was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

On Thursday, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic report they had 81 COVID in-patients with 27 in the ICU and 20 on ventilators. Of the 81 patients, 64 were not vaccinated and 17 were.

RiverStone Health continues to host free, walk-in COVID vaccine clinics. Children ages 5 and older and adults can get vaccinated at Cedar Hall at MetraPark during the following clinics:

Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-noon This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all walk-in COVID vaccine clinics. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. RiverStone Health and these community clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.