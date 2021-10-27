BILLINGS - On Wednesday, Yellowstone County recorded the death of a woman in her 60s due to COVID-19 related illness. At least 402 county residents have died of COVID-19 related illness since April 2020.

The woman was reportedly vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She died in a Billings hospital, according a release from RiverStone Health.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic had 43 COVID-19 patients in ICU, with 34 on ventilators — the same number as Tuesday. Overall, the hospitals were for 134 COVID-19 inpatients, including 106 who were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health continues to hold free, walk-in COVID vaccine clinics around Billings. The next one is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus, 123 S. 27th Street, in the four-story building.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

You can find more vaccine information online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health is offering at no charge:

⦁ First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older.

⦁ First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people age 18 and older.

⦁ Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immune-compromised people.

⦁ Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Free, drive-through COVID-19 tests are being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

The test site is closed daily from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close during inclement weather.