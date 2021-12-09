BILLINGS - Yellowstone County recorded the deaths of four more residents due to COVID related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

The pandemic death toll now sits at 467 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a release, RiverStone says all of the victims had underlying medical problems.

Those victims include a vaccinated woman in her 70s who died in a local hospital on Wednesday, a vaccinated woman in his 80s who also died in a local hospital Wednesday, a vaccinated man in his 80s who died at home on Nov. 24 and an unvaccinated man in his 40s who died at home on Oct. 25.

The deaths from November and October were identified by the clerk's office through death certificate review.

Billings hospitals reported having 50 COVID inpatients on Thursday, including 45 who weren't vaccinated and five who were. Among those patients, 20 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators.

Also on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its COVID vaccination recommendation to allow people ages 16 and 17 to receive a Pfizer booster shot. Previously, booster shots were only recommended for people ages 18 and older.

RiverStone Health continues to offer free, walk-in COVID clinics to people ages five and older. The following clinics are scheduled for December:

9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, including the opportunity to meet therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as five years, as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks must be worn at the vaccination clinics. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent before receiving a vaccine.

If you have had one or two doses of the COVID vaccine you should bring your vaccination card.