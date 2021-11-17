BILLINGS — Yellowstone County records the death of four more residents due to COVID related illness. Since April 2020, 433 residents have lost their lives due to COVID, RiverStone Health reports.

A woman in her 40s died on Tuesday at a local hospital. She was unvaccinated. A woman aged 100 years or older died Monday at a local hospital. She was vaccinated. A man in his 60s died on Nov. 7 at this home. He was not vaccinated. And a man in his 60s died on Oct. 31 at his home. He was also not vaccinated.

The Nov. 7 and Oct. 31 deaths were identified through death certificate review.

RiverStone Health says all four residents had underlying medical conditions.

Billings hospitals report they had 94 total COVID in-patients, including 29 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. Of those patients, 76 were not vaccinated and 18 were.

Vaccine clinics are being held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark for children ages five and older and adults. Handicap parking is also availbel near the door of Cedar Hall.

Upcoming clinics are scheduled for:

Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon. This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.

Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Tuesday clinic hours have changed to better accommodate midday demand and the number of people getting vaccines.

Masks must be worn at all walk-in vaccine clinics and children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent.

An approved lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages five to 11.