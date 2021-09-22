BILLINGS - A Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 illness, RiverStone Health reports. This brings the total pandemic death toll to 322, including 22 people who died this month.

A woman in her 60s died Wednesday at a Billings hospital, according to a release from RiverStone Health. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“Words of sympathy fall short of expressing the tremendous sorrow caused by these continuing tragedies,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “To stop this virus, we must take all evidenced-based precautions, starting with vaccinations for everyone age 12 and older.”

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported having 109 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with 32 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators. Of the 109 patients, 88 were not fully vaccinated.

Statewide, nearly 400 Montanans were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment on Wednesday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. As stated in a report release from the DPHHS, eight of the state's 10 largest hospitals were near, at or over patient capacity.

On the Yellowstone County COVID-19 dashboard, seven out of eight indicators are red, which means there are critical concerns for outpacing capacity of public health in case investigation and follow-up, healthcare system, respiratory cases coming into hospital emergency departments, positive test rate, new case rate and regional case rate.

The dashboard indicator for COVID-19 testing capacity is yellow, reflecting that need for testing is beginning to outpace capacity.

The following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled for people ages 12 and older:

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Third doses of the vaccine for immune-compromised people are available only at the RiverStone Health walk-in clinics listed above. Booster shots for others won’t be available until after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends them.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.