BILLINGS - So far this month, 21 county residents have died of COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports. The latest death on Sunday raised the Yellowstone County death toll to 321 since April 2020.

A man in his 60s died in a Billings hospital on Sunday, Sept. 19, due to COVID-19. RiverStone Health says he was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

"I offer deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “This month, the pandemic virus has produced more infections than our public health system can properly investigate and has filled our hospitals to crisis levels with critically ill patients. I implore all community members to act responsibly by getting safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, wearing masks indoors in public places and practicing good hand hygiene. These steps will reduce your risk of getting infected and spreading this potentially lethal virus to your family, friends, classmates and coworkers.”

Six more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Of the 107 inpatients with COVID-19, 90 were reportedly unvaccinated. The hospitals had 34 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 22 on ventilators.

RiverStone Health has scheduled the following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people age 12 and older:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m., Lockwood High School, community room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

At RiverStone Health, third doses of vaccine for immune-compromised people are available only at the walk-in clinics listed above.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.