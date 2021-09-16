BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the 310th resident death due to COVID-19 on Thursday after a woman in her 90s died of COVID related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

The woman had been vaccinated against the virus, but had underlying health conditions. RiverStone says she died at home on Sept. 6. Her death was identified through a death certificate review by the county clerk and recorder's office.

“My heart goes out to this woman’s loves ones and to the families and friends of the other 309 county residents who have died from COVID-19 related illness,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said.

RiverStone is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to people age 18 and older.

Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people and only at walk-in clinics.

RiverStone Health has scheduled the following clinics for all COVID-19 vaccines:

⦁ Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

⦁ Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

To make an appointment for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org.