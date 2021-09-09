BILLINGS - On Thursday, RiverStone Health was notified of a Yellowstone County resident in her 50s who died on Aug. 27 due to COVID-19.

The woman was vaccinated, according to a release, and had underlying health conditions. She died at a county care facility.

"This tragic news was reported on the same day that Billings hospitals are caring for 99 COVID-19 patients, including 91 patients who haven’t been vaccinated,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “While no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States provide a high level of protection against this disease. The majority of people who have been hospitalized in Billings with COVID-19 illness are unvaccinated.”

The woman's death brings the pandemic death toll to 302 in the county since April 2020.

RiverStone Health encourages eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinations are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people.

The following free, walk-in clinics are scheduled:

⦁ Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival. Clinic will run till 6 p.m. if busy.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

To make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.