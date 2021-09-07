BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reports the loss of three more Yellowstone County residents due to COVID-19. This brings the county's pandemic death toll to 300 lives lost since April 2020.

At least 1,818 Montanans have died of COVID-19 related illness across the state, according to a release.

The youngest county resident to die of COVID was unvaccinated and did not have underlying health conditions. She was in her 20s and died Saturday at a Billings Hospital.

A 70-year-old unvaccinated woman with underlying health conditions died Friday at a Billings hospital, RiverStone said.

And a woman in her 80s who was vaccinated with underlying health conditions died on Aug. 29 at a county care facility.

"Yellowstone County marks a tragic milestone with the COVID-19 deaths of 300 of our neighbors over the past 17 months,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “As we offer sympathy to grieving families, let us reflect on the magnitude of the continuing COVID-19 toll. During the May Memorial Day holiday, volunteers created the Pandemic Memorial Pathway through Swords Park to illustrate the number of Montana’s pandemic deaths with trail markers spaced 6 feet apart. If that Rims trail were marked again today, it would be nearly a quarter mile longer. Over the summer, Montana has lost more than 200 people to COVID-19 illness, including 30 Yellowstone County residents.”

“The vast majority of people who died were not vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is the most effective protection we have against COVID-19 illness and death. The COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, very effective and safe, but no vaccine is 100% effective,” Felton said. “Being fully vaccinated greatly reduces the risk of serious illness or spreading the virus to others. That’s why it is so important for everyone who is age 12 and older to get vaccinated.”

For advice on vaccinations, you can talk with your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at Billings pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

⦁ Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival. Clinic will continue until 6 p.m. if demand for vaccines continues.

⦁ Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

You may also make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 247-3382.

Third doses for immune-compromised people are given only at the walk-in clinics hosted by RiverStone Health, not by appointment through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic.

Immune-compromised people may also contact their primary care provider about getting a third COVID-19 vaccination.

You can find more vaccination information at covid.riverstonehealth.org.