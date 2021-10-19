BILLINGS - Three Yellowstone County residents died on Monday in local hospitals from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports. Within the first 18 days of October, 34 county residents have now died from the pandemic virus.

Since April 2020, the pandemic death toll now sits at 390.

The latest victims are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. According to a release from RiverStone, they were all unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 138 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 113 who were not vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the most effective defense against this pandemic, but the majority of people in Yellowstone County remain unvaccinated,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “First, second and third doses and booster shots of safe, effective vaccines are available locally right now at no cost to individuals. Vaccination is the best weapon we have against the pandemic. For those of us who are unvaccinated, it is not too late or wrong to change our minds to save ourselves and others.”

According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the number of fully vaccinated county residents increased between Friday and Tuesday from 72,815 to 73,477. Now, 54% of eligible county residents are vaccinated.

RiverStone Health will hold the following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone who wishes to be vaccinated:

⦁ Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Friday, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park, 511 Custer Ave.

⦁ Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.