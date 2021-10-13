BILLINGS — With three resident deaths reported Wednesday, Yellowstone County has now lost 349 residents to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RiverStone Health.

A woman and a man, both in their 80s, died in a hospital on Tuesday and a woman in her 90s died in a hospital on Wednesday. All three had been fully vaccinated, but had underlying medical conditions.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website, 2,109 Montanans have died from COVID-19.

RiverStone Health said in a release Yellowstone County has the most active COVID-19 cases of all other Montana counties with 3,075 COVID-19 cases out of 12,160 total active cases in the state.

Last week, Yellowstone County reported an average of 110 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population. That was an increase over 99 cases the previous week. Any number over 25 cases per day per 100,000 population is considered a high risk for community transmission of the virus. Yellowstone County has been in the high-risk-of-transmission zone since the third week of August.

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in vaccine clinics:

⦁ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.