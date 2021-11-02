BILLINGS — With three additional COVID-19 deaths recorded in Yellowstone County, the county's pandemic death toll now sits at 414, RiverStone Health reports.

The following three victims all had underlying medical conditions:

A woman in her 80s died in a Billings hospital on Monday. She was not vaccinated

A woman in her 90s died Monday in a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated.

A man in his 90s died on Oct. 28. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and was vaccinated.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had a total of 118 in-patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as stated in a release. Of the patients, 41 were in ICU, 27 were on ventilators and 94 were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health is hosting free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main RiverStone Health campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building on:

⦁ Nov. 4

⦁ Dec. 9

⦁ Dec. 30

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

Additionally, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

For a list of other testing sites in the county, visit covid.riverstone.org and click on the bar that says: “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close during inclement weather.