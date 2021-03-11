BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, reported Thursday, the death of another Yellowstone County resident from COVID-19 related illness.

On Feb. 22, a man in his 70s died at a Billings hospital. The death was reported to public health officials Wednesday after death certificate review.

At least 241 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic so far, according to RiverStone. The man who died on Feb. 22 is one of 11 residents who passed away in February. Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in March.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the Yellowstone County man whose death was most recently reported to us,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president, said. “Tragically, we continue to have deaths even as the overall COVID-19 case count has dropped in our county.”

RiverStone Health said Yellowstone County has 165 active COVID-19 cases, as of March 11. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services online case map now shows 165 cases, a sharp decrease from 553 cases on the map Wednesday.

There has been a significant discrepancy recently between the actual active case count in Yellowstone County and the incorrectly high number listed on the state map. DPHHS said they have reconciled the data to reflect the most up-to-date case count.

The Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) is holding first-dose vaccine clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Appointments for the week of March 15 are posted at mtreadyclinic.org when available. Some appointments will be available starting at 9 a.m. on March 15 by calling 406-651-6596. Clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups.

For more information on vaccination priority groups, you can go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.