BILLINGS - Illness related to COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Yellowstone County man, RiverStone Health, the county public health department, reported Tuesday via press release.

On March 2, a man in his 70s died at a Yellowstone County care facility. The death was reported to public health officials after death certificate review.

At least 240 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic so far, according to RiverStone Health. The man who died March 2 is the third Yellowstone County person to die of COVID-19 related illness in March.

John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, offered his condolences to the family and friends of the most recent pandemic victim.

“The number of new cases in our county and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness have decreased significantly,” Felton said. “But we need to keep taking precautions against spreading the virus. Masking, distancing, sanitizing, washing hands and staying away from crowds will help protect you until most people can be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) is holding first-dose vaccine clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. All appointments for this week have been filled. Appointments for the week of March 15 will be posted at mtreadyclinic.org when available. Some appointments will be saved for those unable to use the internet and will be available starting at 9 a.m. on March 15 by calling 406-651-6596. The vaccine supply allocated by the federal and state governments limits appointment numbers.

Clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups. For complete information on Montana vaccination priority groups, you can visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.