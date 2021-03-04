BILLINGS - The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the life of another Yellowstone County resident this week, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.

It is reported that on March 3, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital.

At least 238 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic so far, according to RiverStone Health. In addition to the man who passed away on Wednesday, the local victims include 10 people who died in February and 21 who died in January.

The pandemic has caused much disruption, hardship and grief to many families in Yellowstone County and throughout Montana. While the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community, RiverStone Health strongly encourages everyone to protect yourself, your family and co-workers. Until all who want a COVID-19 vaccine can be vaccinated, you are advised to continue wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, keeping six feet away from people outside your household, frequently washing hands and staying home if you are sick.

The Unified Health Command (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) is holding first-dose vaccine clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Appointments are full for this week’s free vaccine clinics. Appointments for the week of March 8 can be scheduled online at mtreadyclinic.org.

Next week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups. The state of Montana added 1B+ effective March 8, which means that all people age 60 and older are eligible then, along with those age 16-59 who have moderate to severe asthma and certain other medical conditions that weren’t part of the 1A or 1B designation.

For complete information on who is included in the current Montana vaccination priority groups, you can visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.