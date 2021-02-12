BILLINGS - COVID-19 related illness has caused the deaths of two more Yellowstone County residents, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.

On Jan. 23, a woman in her 50s died at a Billings hospital.

On Feb. 11, a man in his 50s died at a Billings hospital.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of these pandemic victims,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “COVID-19 illness has taken the lives of our community members in a wide range of ages.”

So far, Yellowstone County has reported the loss of 230 residents to the pandemic, 24 of whom died since the first of this year.

At least 15,978 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health records. Monday through Thursday of this week, Yellowstone County reported a daily average of 40 new cases, which is an increase from last week.

Among those infected, 1,032 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized, including 19 patients newly admitted to hospitals since Feb. 1.

RiverStone Health and their partners in the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command (Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) said they are working to vaccinate everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine safely and quickly. But demand for the vaccines currently outstrips supply.

They urge everyone to keep taking precautions to reduce the spread of this virus: Wear masks when around people who don’t live with you, keep your distance, wash your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.