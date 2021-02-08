BILLINGS - COVID-19 related illness has caused the deaths of two more Yellowstone County residents, according to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.

On Feb. 4, a man in his 80s died at a Yellowstone County senior living facility, according to RiverStone Health.

On Feb. 7, they said, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuing losses to our community from the pandemic,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer said. “I extend my sympathy to the family and friends of the two latest pandemic victims.”

According to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County has lost 228 residents to the pandemic, 22 of whom died since the first of this year.

At least 15,768 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health records. Among those infected, 1,021 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized, including 18 patients newly admitted to hospitals since Feb. 1.

The supply of COVID-19 vaccine available in Yellowstone County continues to be limited and insufficient to meet community demand. Community clinics are being scheduled as vaccine supplies arrive.

Meanwhile, RiverStone Health advises everyone to keep taking precautions to reduce the spread of this virus: Keep your distance, wear masks when around people who don’t live with you, wash your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick.

For more information on COVID-19 you can visit their website here: covid.riverstonehealth.org.