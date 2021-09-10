BILLINGS — On Friday, RiverStone Health reported that two Yellowstone County women died at a local hospital on Sept. 9 due to COVID-19 related illness.

The county's death toll is now at 304 due to the pandemic, according to a release.

The most recent deaths include a woman in her 70s who hadn’t been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The other victim was a woman in her 40s who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reported on Friday they have 105 COVID-19 inpatients, including 35 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

The hospitals say 94 of the 105 patients have not been vaccinated against COVID.

“As we grieve these two pandemic victims and offer condolences to their families, let us do all we can to reduce the risk of more people getting infected,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, said. “Vaccination is the fastest, surest and most effective way to reduce risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

RiverStone Health has scheduled the following free, walk-in vaccination clinics:

⦁ Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival.

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382.

More vaccination information is available at covid.riverstonehealth.org.